New York Knicks' Julius Randle to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

After a two-month rehabilitation effort to get back on the court, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has decided to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery , ESPN reported. Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27 and had been rehabilitating in hopes of returning to the court in time for the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, doctors had recently warned the All-NBA forward that continued instability in the shoulder made it unsafe for him to play again this season.
Randle had done everything he could to avoid surgery, but it became apparent that a procedure was inevitable after recent visits to two specialists, who warned of further injury and possible permanent damage to the shoulder if he returned before a surgical procedure. The surgery is expected to allow Randle to have a full recovery around the start of the 2024-25 season. The 29-year-old Randle earned his third All-Star selection this season, as he averaged 24 points on 47% shooting, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists per game
