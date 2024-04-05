New York Knicks' Julius Randle to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

After a two-month rehabilitation effort to get back on the court, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has decided to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery , ESPN reported. Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27 and had been rehabilitating in hopes of returning to the court in time for the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, doctors had recently warned the All-NBA forward that continued instability in the shoulder made it unsafe for him to play again this season.

Randle had done everything he could to avoid surgery, but it became apparent that a procedure was inevitable after recent visits to two specialists, who warned of further injury and possible permanent damage to the shoulder if he returned before a surgical procedure. The surgery is expected to allow Randle to have a full recovery around the start of the 2024-25 season. The 29-year-old Randle earned his third All-Star selection this season, as he averaged 24 points on 47% shooting, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists per game

Julius Randle New York Knicks Shoulder Surgery Rehabilitation Eastern Conference Playoffs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Knicks maintaining wait-and-see status of injured OG Anunoby, Julius RandleFewer than two weeks remain in the regular season and the New York Knicks still do not have a clear resolution on the injuries plaguing OG Anunoby and Julius

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Knicks' Julius Randle to have season-ending surgeryKnicks forward Julius Randle, who hasn't played since Jan. 27, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, ending his season, sources told ESPN.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Julius Randle injury: Star F undergoing season-ending surgery in massive blow for KnicksThe New York Knicks' postseason prospects took a significant hit on Thursday morning when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that star forward Julius Randle

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Knicks star Julius Randle to undergo season-ending shoulder surgeryAll-NBA forward Julius Randle played just 46 games for the Knicks this season after dislocating his shoulder in late January.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »