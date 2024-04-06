New York Knicks' Josh Hart ejected from game after flagrant foul on Javonta Green

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart 's night in Chicago ended quicker than he expected. The NBA veteran's foot landed near Chicago Bulls guard Javonta Green after Hart was stripped on a drive toward the basket near the end of the first quarter. Hart's leg kicked up and hit Green in the side of his head. Referees initially called a technical foul on Hart. But, after reviewing the play, officials decided to upgrade the call to a Flagrant 2, which resulted in Hart's removal from the game.
Hart spent 11 minutes on the basketball court prior to his ejection. He finished the game with one rebound and one assist. He did not score any points in Friday night's game. Hart scored a season-high 31 points in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, helping New York stop a three-game losing streak. He is averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over his 75 appearances this season.
New York Knicks Josh Hart Ejected Game Flagrant Foul Javonta Green Technical Foul Basketball
