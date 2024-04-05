New York jury deliberates SEC's fraud case against Terraform Labs and Do Kwon

A New York jury has begun deliberations in the SEC ’s civil fraud case against Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon . The SEC has accused the defendants of misleading investors about the stability of its so-called “ algorithmic stablecoin ,” Terra USD. The so-called “ algorithmic stablecoin ” was supposed to maintain a peg to the U.S. dollar through on-chain mint-and-burn mechanics with its sister token, LUNA.
But in May 2022, the UST de-pegged and began a death spiral that eventually took down the entire Terra ecosystem, wiping out approximately $40 billion in market value in its wake
New York Jury SEC Fraud Case Terraform Labs Do Kwon Algorithmic Stablecoin Terra USD Peg U.S. Dollar De-Pegged Market Value
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »