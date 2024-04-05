New York jury deliberates SEC's fraud case against Terraform Labs and Do Kwon

A New York jury has begun deliberations in the SEC ’s civil fraud case against Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon . The SEC has accused the defendants of misleading investors about the stability of its so-called “ algorithmic stablecoin ,” Terra USD. The so-called “ algorithmic stablecoin ” was supposed to maintain a peg to the U.S. dollar through on-chain mint-and-burn mechanics with its sister token, LUNA.

But in May 2022, the UST de-pegged and began a death spiral that eventually took down the entire Terra ecosystem, wiping out approximately $40 billion in market value in its wake

