New York Inmates Allowed to View Solar Eclipse in Settlement

Lawyers for the six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in upstate New York said Thursday that they've reached a settlement with the state that will allow the men to view the solar eclipse "in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs ." They filed a federal suit last week arguing the April 8 lockdown violates inmates’ constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

The six men include a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two practitioners of Santeria, and an atheist

New York Inmates Solar Eclipse Settlement Religious Beliefs Constitutional Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox43 / 🏆 564. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inmates in New York are suing to be allowed to see the solar eclipseThe six plaintiffs, who are Christian, Muslim, Santerian and atheist, want to be allowed to see the celestial event, arguing it has religious significance.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

New York inmates are suing to be allowed to see the solar eclipseThe six plaintiffs, who are Christian, Muslim, Santerian and atheist, want to be allowed to see the celestial event, arguing it has religious significance.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Inmates in New York allowed to view solar eclipse in accordance with their religious beliefsSix inmates in New York who filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections will be able to view the solar eclipse after reaching an agreement with the state.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

New York bill would offer $2,600 to inmates for support after prisonThe bill would require the money be doled out over the course of six months, with formerly incarcerated individuals receiving about $400 each month.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »