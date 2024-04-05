New York Governor Orders Transit Agency to Drop Fee on NYC Marathon

New York 's governor on Thursday ordered the state's transit agency to drop efforts to impose a $750,000 fee on the New York City Marathon for using the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge . Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul also encouraged the New York Road Runners, organizers of the venerable race held the first Sunday of each November, to find other ways to generate revenue for mass transit , such as purchasing advertising on public buses and trains.

'The marathon is an iconic symbol of New York City’s tenacity and resilience that unites communities across the five boroughs each fall,' she said in a statement. 'I’ve directed the MTA to fix this mess and allow the marathon to move forward as it always has.' The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees New York's bridges and tunnels, declined to comment on the governor's directive. A spokesperson for the Road Runners didn't immediately respond to an email seeking commen

