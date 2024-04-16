New York Governor Announces $237 Billion Budget Framework

FILE - The New York Capitol is seen, Dec. 14, 2020, in Albany, N.Y. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, on Monday, April 15, 2024, announced the framework of a $237 billion budget that includes broad plans to to drive new housing construction , address the influx of migrants and crack down on illegal marijuana shops .

“I think it was a surprise for all of us in the Senate,” said state Sen. Liz Krueger, a high-ranking Democrat. The housing deal outlined by Hochul would include a new tax break for developers to incentivize building and a set of tenant protections to make it harder to raise rents and evict people in certain cases, though specifics were not detailed. It also includes plans to use commercial properties and state lands for residential housing.

The spending plan would also set aside $2.4 billion for the state to address numerous migrants who have overwhelmed New York City’s homeless shelters, following a proposal from Hochul to provide short-term shelter services, legal assistance and more.

