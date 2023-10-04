New York DoorDash driver charged after allegedly using food delivery to steal packages off porches

A DoorDash driver in New York was arrested Wednesday after police said she used the delivery of a food order to conceal the theft of a package in two separate instances. Juliana Saggaram, 33, of Queens, is charged with two counts of petit larceny stemming from packages reported stolen on Sunday, Sept. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A DoorDash driver in New York was arrested Wednesday after police said she used the delivery of a food order to conceal the theft of a package in two separate instances. Juliana Saggaram, 33, of Queens, is charged with two counts of petit larceny stemming from packages reported stolen on Sunday, Sept. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The department released doorbell camera footage from one of the instances, which allegedly shows Saggaram walking up to a house with a food order in her hand. Instead of leaving the bag of food, she can be seen taking a package off the porch and walking back to her car with both items in tow. She then enters a car parked near the driveway to the home and flees the scene. DOORDASH DRIVER FIRED AFTER VIDEO SHOWED HIM CURSING OUT MOTHER: 'NICE HOUSE FOR A $5 TIP' Nassau County police said the aforementioned incident took place on Highland Terrace in Manhasset on Sept. 3 at 4:34 p.m. Authorities began investigating the package theft after the victim reported it was stolen from outside her residence. Saggaram was also charged in a similar incident that took place at 5 p.m. the same day in Sands Point. CALIFORNIA DOORDASH DRIVER SEEN FAKING DELIVERY, TAKING A PIC, STEALING PIZZA: VIDEO Prior to the thefts, police said Saggaram picked up an order from Chipotle for a DoorDash customer before driving around the area looking for packages left outdoors. Saggaram was issued a court appearance ticket and is scheduled to be in First District Court on Oct. 20. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Anyone who thinks they are a victim of a similar crime is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Read more:

FoxNews »

New Study Reveals How Climate Crisis Exacerbated New York FloodingThe deluge flooded streets with nearly five feet of water, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency.

New exhibit in New York pays tribute to Dorothy Liebes, who popularized blingy, colorful textilesNew York City has opened a new exhibit dedicated to Dorothy Liebes, a weaver and designer who popularized color, textile, and bling for decades in the 20th century.

Today’s Top News: Gaetz Moves to Oust McCarthy, and MoreExclusively from New York Times Audio, our new app.

Today’s Top News: McCarthy Is Ousted, and MoreExclusively from New York Times Audio, our new app.

Trump reaped over $100 million through fraud, New York says as trial startsA defiant Donald Trump attacked New York's attorney general and the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial as it began on Monday, with a state lawyer accusing the former president of generating more than $100 million by lying about his real estate empire.

Video: Omarosa speaks out on Trump's New York fraud trialFormer special assistant to President Trump Omarosa Manigault Newman joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the former president’s latest comments about New York Attorney General Letitia James.