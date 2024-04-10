New York Doctor Dies in Freak Accident During Solar Eclipse Trip

A New York doctor died after flying out of a trailer she had been traveling in with family to see Monday's solar eclipse . On Saturday, 58-year-old Monika Woroniecka had just 20 minutes left on her trip to Stony Brook when the freak accident occurred, according to New York State Police. Police said she had been riding in a house trailer, a 2024 gray Airstream, which was being pulled by a pickup truck driven by her husband, 59-year-old Robert Woroniecki.

Witnesses riding behind the trailer on State Route 12E told police they saw the passenger door swing open from the wind. They said Monika’s arm was holding onto the door, causing her to be thrown from the trailer. When she was ejected, Monika’s head struck the shoulder of the highway. State police responded to the scene at approximately 3:04 p.m. Police said a Cape Vincent Ambulance transported Monika to Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where she succumbed to her injuries. Monika was a pediatrician at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. An investigation into the incident is underway, police said. Trending stories at Scrippsnews.co

New York Doctor Trailer Solar Eclipse Accident Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

New York Islanders Defeat New York Rangers in NHL Hockey GameThe New York Islanders emerged victorious with a 4-2 win against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov played a crucial role in the Islanders' victory.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

FOX 5 NY named official partner of NY Liberty, to broadcast 2024 gamesWNYW FOX5 New York has been named the Official TV Partner of the New York Liberty.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

29 Unique Things That'll Make Your Home Stand OutUnique New York unique New York unique...wherever *your* home is.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

New York City taking a slice out of iconic pizza shops with new green ruleNew York City quietly approved a green-fueled rule requiring restaurants with coal- and wooden-fire ovens installed prior to 2016 to cut emissions by 75%.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »