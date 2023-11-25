New York couple killed in car crash at US-Canada border

Investigators believe a New York man and his wife were the two people killed in a car that crashed and exploded at a US-Canada border. Kurt P. Villani and his wife Monica Villani, both 53, died in the car crash on the US side of the Rainbow Bridge crossing, the Niagara Falls Police Department said in a news release. The couple lived in Grand Island, New York, the police department said.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all that extended prayers, condolences and well wishes," family members said in a statement issued through the Erie County Sheriff's Office. "We are deeply touched. At this point, we are requesting privacy so we may begin the process of healing. Thank you





