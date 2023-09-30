New York City works to dry out after severe flooding: 'Outside was like a lake'

New York City is recovering after parts of the city were inundated Friday with more than 8 inches of rain in just hours. City officials received reports of six flooded basement apartments Friday, but all occupants got out safely.states of emergencyVirtually every subway line was at least partly suspended, rerouted or running with delays.

Metro-North commuter rail service from Manhattan was suspended for much of the day but began resuming by evening. The Long Island Rail Road was snarled, 44 of the city's 3,500 buses became stranded and bus service was disrupted citywide, transit officials said.

Residents watch as workers attempt to clear a drain in flood waters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.Some service interruptions continued Saturday.stretch of the FDR Drive , a major artery along Manhattan's east side. With water above car tires, some drivers abandoned their vehicles.

On a street in Brooklyn's South Williamsburg neighborhood, workers were up to their knees in water as they tried to unclog a storm drain while cardboard and other debris floated by. Some people arranged milk crates and wooden boards to cross flooded sidewalks.LaGuardia headtopics.com

