New York City to Pay $28 Million in Settlement for Civil Rights Lawsuit

The City of New York will pay more than $28 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by a woman whose grandson was hospitalized after he tried to take his own life while in custody on Rikers Island . Madeline Feliciano alleges three Rikers Island correction officers and a captain waited nearly eight minutes before helping her grandson, Nicholas Feliciano when he attempted suicide in a jail cell in November 2019.

A report by the Correction Department Oversight Board found he was left hanging for 7 minutes and 51 seconds. His grandmother says Nicholas suffered brain damage as a result. He was 18 years old at the time and had been arrested after getting into a fight. The incident was captured on surveillance video and Nicholas was in plain view of correction officers and others at the time, the report by the Correction Department Oversight Board said. Three correction officers and a captain were indicted on reckless endangerment and official misconduct charges in 2022

New York City Settlement Civil Rights Lawsuit Rikers Island Suicide Attempt Correction Officers Lawsuit Settlement

