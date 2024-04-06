New York City to Pay $17.5 Million in Settlement for Hijab Removal

New York City has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a class-action suit brought by two women who were forced to remove their hijab while being photographed by police for mug shots . The women claimed that the experience left them humiliated and in tears. The lawsuit also prompted the New York Police Department to change its policy and no longer require people to remove religious head coverings after their arrest, with some exceptions.
This settlement highlights the importance of respecting religious beliefs and protecting individuals' rights
