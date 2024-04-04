New York City to Open More Public Schools in the Fall

New York City is opening more public schools in the fall. The Department of Education released the list of new schools coming to the Bronx , Brooklyn , and Queens . One of the new schools will be an accelerated high school in East New York .

The Schools Chancellor, David Banks, emphasizes the need to reimagine how schools are done in the wake of the pandemic. The new schools aim to be more responsive to the needs of parents and students.

