New York City sees major flooding with more rain expected, state of emergency declared

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley as Friday's strong storm caused flooding and damage across the area. CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson has more.

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Flooding in New York: Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to New York CityGov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as flash floods shut down neighborhoods across New York on Friday.

Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergencyNBC News' George Solis reports from the Big Apple on flood alerts facing residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Meteorologist Bill Karins provides a forecast.

New York City’s Catastrophic Flooding Feels Like the New NormalLiving at the bottom of Park Slope feels increasingly risky.

Texas Gov Abbott makes rare NYC stop where he lauds Dems Adams, Hochul for pressuring Biden on migrant crisisRepublican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lauded New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for demanding federal help on the migrant crisis.

New York City area under state of emergency after storms flood subways, strand people in carsA potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area