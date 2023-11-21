New York City's Taxi Commission Program Boosts Electric Vehicle Sales

George Saliba didn’t get it: Why were all these people from the Bronx suddenly crowding his electric vehicle dealership in Ewing, New Jersey? Why did they all want Tesla’s black-on-black Model Y? And why did they keep coming? Other electric vehicle sellers in the tri-state area were equally busy. The reason? A change of rules at New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission, or TLC.

In mid-October, an update, the first in half a decade, allowed any aspiring Uber and Lyft driver to freely apply for a license to drive in New York. All they needed was an electric vehicle. The program, part of a larger Taxi Commission program called Green Rides that aims to have an all-electric taxi and ride-hail fleet in New York by 2030, is part of the city's strategy to get more people driving EVs. The logic goes: Suddenly increase the number of electrics on the road and charging companies will race to get their chargers into the groun





