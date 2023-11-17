New York City Reduces Police Numbers and Cuts Budgets Amid Migrant Crisis

New York City is reducing police numbers and cutting budgets in areas like education due to the high costs related to the migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams announced a $110.5 billion budget, with cuts across all agencies. The city spent $1.45 billion in fiscal 2023 on the migrant crisis and expects to spend nearly $11 billion in 2024 and 2025. The New York Police Department will freeze hiring to bring numbers below 30,000 by the end of fiscal year 2025.

