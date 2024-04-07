New York City Public Libraries Provide Free Glasses for Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing

New Yorkers who have procrastinated preparing for Monday’s partial solar eclipse need not worry about burning their eyes, as the city’s public libraries have you covered with free pairs of glasses enabling your full viewing pleasure of the rare event. New York City will not be in the path of the “total eclipse” but will still experience a “partial” eclipse. Still, viewing the eclipse without protection can cause permanent eye damage , even after looking for just a few seconds.
The libraries have been beset by high demand for the glasses, so New Yorkers should call their local branches to check if they still have glasses before heading over to grab them. Due to city budget cuts,Free, I Love NY-branded eclipse glasses are also available from Long Island Rail Road ticket windows at Moynihan Train Hall in Midtown on a first-come-first-serve basis. The eclipse is expected to last around two hours in the afternoon, between 2:10 and 4:36 p.m. The peak eclipse will occur at around 3:25 p.m
