New York City Public Libraries Provide Free Glasses for Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing

New Yorkers who have procrastinated preparing for Monday’s partial solar eclipse need not worry about burning their eyes, as the city’s public libraries have you covered with free pairs of glasses enabling your full viewing pleasure of the rare event. New York City will not be in the path of the “total eclipse” but will still experience a “partial” eclipse. Still, viewing the eclipse without protection can cause permanent eye damage , even after looking for just a few seconds.

The libraries have been beset by high demand for the glasses, so New Yorkers should call their local branches to check if they still have glasses before heading over to grab them. Due to city budget cuts,Free, I Love NY-branded eclipse glasses are also available from Long Island Rail Road ticket windows at Moynihan Train Hall in Midtown on a first-come-first-serve basis. The eclipse is expected to last around two hours in the afternoon, between 2:10 and 4:36 p.m. The peak eclipse will occur at around 3:25 p.m

New York City Public Libraries Glasses Solar Eclipse Eye Damage Viewing Protection

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City to Open Nine New Public SchoolsSchools Chancellor David Banks announced the opening of nine new public schools in the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn for the 2024-2025 academic year. These schools aim to provide a high-quality education and support for students to thrive in a changing world. Bard High School in Brooklyn will offer a free college program.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

New York City public libraries to give away free solar eclipse shades for safe viewingNew York City libraries have the glasses, but they're not for reading.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

New York City to Open More Public Schools in the FallThe Department of Education in New York City has announced the opening of new public schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens. These schools aim to reimagine the education system and be more responsive to the needs of parents and students.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New York City landlord deemed city's 'worst' faces arrest over hundreds of open violationsAn arrest warrant has been issued for a landlord deemed New York City's worst.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

New York City nonprofits recommend ways city, state can help address cost of livingTwo New York City nonprofits released a policy brief Tuesday recommending ways the city and state can address the cost of living.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »