New York City moves to suspend 'right to shelter' as migrant influx continues

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens as Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address at the state Capitol, Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. In a filing late Tuesday, Oct.

The city filed a request late Tuesday asking a court to allow it to suspend the requirement when there is a state of emergency where the shelter population of single adults increases at a rapid rate., starting Wednesday in Mexico, where he said he will discourage people from coming to New York, telling them the city's shelter system is at capacity and its resources are overwhelmed.

The shelter requirement has been in place for more than four decades in New York City, following a legal agreement struck in 1981 that required the city to provide temporary housing for every homeless person. No other big city in America has such a requirement. headtopics.com

“With more than 122,700 asylum seekers having come through our intake system since the spring of 2022, and projected costs of over $12 billion for three years, it is abundantly clear that the status quo cannot continue,” Adams, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“What is the alternative? If we do not have a right to shelter, if we are turning people away from the shelter system, if people are now living in the streets, in the subways, in the parks, is that the outcome that they want?” he said. “That is something we have not seen in decades. I don't think any New Yorker wants to see that. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Meet Pat Kaufman, New York City's new Commissioner of Media and EntertainmentWe spoke with her about her background and coming into the role amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

New York City Moves to Suspend Right-to-Shelter MandateThe request is part of a monthslong legal battle over the city’s obligation to provide housing for thousands of migrants.

New York City moves to suspend 'right to shelter' as migrant influx continuesNew York City is challenging a unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing to anyone who asks for it.

NASA Uncovers Hidden Vertical Motion: Areas of New York City Are Sinking and RisingScientists using space-based radar found that land in New York City is sinking at varying rates due to human and natural factors. A few spots are rising. Parts of the New York City metropolitan area are sinking and rising at different rates due to factors ranging from land-use practices to long-l

Donald Trump appears in New York City for $250M civil fraud trialFormer President Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday for the start of a civil fraud trial after he was found liable last month for inflating his net worth by billions of dollars.

Madonna’s Biographer on How New York City Gave the Material Girl Her MaterialMadonna's 'Rebel Life' is the subject of Mary Gabriel's new book