New York City mayor wraps up Latin America trip with call for 'right to work' for migrants in US

New York City Mayor Eric Adams capped off a four-day trip to Latin America on Saturday by calling for a “right to work” for migrants in the United States. He spoke during a visit to Necocli, the northern Colombia town where thousands of migrants start the perilous trek across the roadless Darien jungle into Panama, as they head for the U.S.

After stopping in Mexico’s Puebla state, Adams said his city is “at capacity.” “Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not,” Adams told reporters. “We don’t want to put people in congregate shelters. We don’t want people to think they will be employed.

NYC mayor to residents of Puebla, Mexico: 'Mi casa es su casa,' but 'there's no more room'The mayor of New York City is in Puebla, Mexico, thanking migrants for their contributions to his city, but telling them it is already full. Eric Adams is visiting the city, just outside the nation's capital, as part of a four-day trip to Latin America which he hopes will ease the burden of asylum seekers on New York. After sharing warm words with Puebla's politicians, Adams was more frank with the press, saying simply there is no more room. Over 120,000 migrants have arrived in New York City in the last year. It's a crisis, Adams said last month, that threatens to 'destroy New York City.'

New York City Mayor Adams says immigration crisis could 'break the bank'Mayor Eric Adams still wants to embrace immigrants in New York City but says the financial burden of the current crisis could hurt the city\u0027s economy. CBS News contributor Enrique Acevedo has more on the mayor\u0027s trip to Latin America.