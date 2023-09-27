New York City is sinking. These spots are sinking fastest.

A runway at LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium, Interstate 78 are all sinking faster than the rest of New York City, scientists found - affecting flooding risks as sea levels rise. Land can sink for several reasons.

In New York City, much of it can be linked to the retreating of glaciers from the last Ice Age, when ice sheets weighed down the land and caused the crust to stretch and sag beneath areas such as the northeastern United States. New York City, however, was on the periphery of the sagging area and bulged upward. As the ice sheets began retreating, the land began slowly leveling out, and drooping areas began rising while bulging areas began sinking.Share

Think of the change like pressing your finger (acting as the ice sheet) down on a balloon and then lifting it (ice sheet retreat). But human activities can add extra stress to our land, causingit to sink or rise beyond these deep natural processes. The study found the sinking hotspots at LaGuardia, Arthur Ashe Stadium and along select roads were landfill sites in the past.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Overdose crisis reaches historic levels in New York CityThe overdose crisis reaches historic levels in New York City, according to new data from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

CINICO Coffee Company opens first New York City location in ManhattanCINICO Coffee Company, located at 199 Madison Ave., serves an all-day menu of breakfast, lunch and aperitivo experiences. Owned by musician and entrepreneur

New York City Ballet celebrates 75th anniversary with show featuring dancers from first performanceThe company's first show in 1948 featured 16-year-old Ruth Lawrence Doering, who finished her dance despite her shoe breaking mid-performance.

Latest MTA ridership news shows how far New York City still must climbIn a somewhat grim bit of “good” news, a Partnership for New York City analysis of MTA data shows serious ridership gains at key subway stations in the Midtown and Lower Manhattan office districts.…

New York City Ballet celebrates 75 yearsThe New York City Ballet celebrated its 75th year with a special performance that included dancers from its very first show. Nancy Chen has the story.

| A mayor accountable to immigrant voters wouldn’t say we’re destroying New York CityAs a New Yorker and as an immigrant, I was appalled by Mayor Adams’ recent claim that migrants will ruin New York City. His statement gave fodder to the

Advertisement

Land can sink for several reasons. In New York City, much of it can be linked to the retreating of glaciers from the last Ice Age, when ice sheets weighed down the land and caused the crust to stretch and sag beneath areas such as the northeastern United States. New York City, however, was on the periphery of the sagging area and bulged upward. As the ice sheets began retreating, the land began slowly leveling out, and drooping areas began rising while bulging areas began sinking.Share

Think of the change like pressing your finger (acting as the ice sheet) down on a balloon and then lifting it (ice sheet retreat).

But human activities can add extra stress to our land, causingit to sink or rise beyond these deep natural processes. The study found the sinking hotspots at LaGuardia, Arthur Ashe Stadium and along select roads were landfill sites in the past. Buzzanga said those sites are “going to compress much faster than … something built on more solid ground wouldArthur Ashe stadium was even renovated with a special lightweight roof to reduce subsidence.The study also found some unexpected areas where land was rising. For instance, in Brooklyn, East Williamsburg’s Newton Creek showed about 2 millimeters of uplift per year. The study notes that the area has a massive engineering project recovering and treating polluted groundwater from the creek’s aquifer, which could cause land to rise. But rising land can also destabilize infrastructure.

Tom Parsons, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey who was not involved in the study, said he was impressed by the resolution of the subsidence and uplift data the authors produced.

Their conclusions also aligned with what Parsons and his colleagues previously found — infrastructure built on top of artificial fills at or near the coast appear to sink at higher rates.

This study confirms the utility of satellite data “in helping major cities manage multiple issues such as where large buildings are built, the use of artificial fill, and where protective measures are needed against future inundation,” Parsons said.