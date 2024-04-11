New York City Fights Package Theft with Public Delivery Lockers

City officials in New York are implementing a one-year pilot program to combat package theft by installing free public delivery lockers . Each locker can hold up to 25 packages and can receive deliveries from multiple carriers. The lockers are available 24/7 for package drop-offs and pick-ups by companies like UPS and DHL . The initiative aims to reduce package theft , ease delivery truck congestion , and improve emissions.

A similar program in Seattle reduced truck idling and delivery times significantly

New York City Package Theft Delivery Lockers Pilot Program

