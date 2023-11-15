New York City Comptroller Calls for Overhaul of Citi Bike Contract

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is calling for an overhaul of the city’s Citi Bike contract after a review by his office found the popular bikeshare service has become less reliable since ride-hail company Lyft took over in 2018. Citi Bike riders are dealing with more unusable stations and broken bikes than ever before — especially in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color — Lander’s office said in a report released Wednesday.

"Citi Bike has grown to be a vital element of New York City’s transportation network, but Lyft’s failure to deliver reliable service across the system raises alarm bells,” Lander said. The review looked at publicly available data, including monthly reports published by Citi Bike, and found that while the bikeshare program’s network of stations and ridership has grown since Lyft’s takeover, maintenance has decreased. Rebalancing moves — the relocation of bikes between stations so that bikes and docks are optimally available for riders — dropped 80% between 2014 and 2022, resulting in lackluster service, according to Lander’s revie

