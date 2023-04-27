New York City Announces Significant Cuts to Essential Services

Mayor Eric Adams’ office on Thursday announced a wide array of cuts that would significantly erode essential services for many New Yorkers, including libraries, summer school, policing and sanitation. The news did not come as a surprise. Adams has spent months bracing taxpayers for deep cuts that he says are necessary to bridge a gaping deficit driven by the city’s migrant care spending and the expiration of federal pandemic aid.

In September, he ordered all city agencies to slash their spending by 5%, and said that further cuts would be coming. “Migrant costs are going up, tax revenue growth is slowing, and COVID stimulus funding is drying up,” Adams said in a statement. “No city should be left to handle a national humanitarian crisis largely on its own, and without the significant and timely support we need from Washington, D.C., today’s budget will be only the beginning.” Adjusting for additional revenue, the city’s total budget for 2024 is now $111 billion. Looking ahead, the city is projecting a $7 billion deficit in 202

United States Headlines Read more: WNYC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Mayor Eric Adams floats idea of New Yorkers housing migrants in ‘private residences’Mayor Eric Adams wants regular New Yorkers to welcome thousands of asylum seekers into private dwellings while paying local homeowners and landlords.

Source: nypost | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Suggests New Yorkers Open Their Homes to Migrants New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is suggesting that the city’s government may soon pay New Yorkers to open their homes to border crossers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

AMNEWYORK: Mayor Adams inks bill aiming to let more New Yorkers shop around for healthcare | amNewYorkMayor Eric Adams signed a City Council bill on Friday creating a new Office of Healthcare Accountability that promises to let New Yorkers compare prices among public and private hospitals across the five boroughs on its website.

Source: amNewYork | Read more »

CBSNEWYORK: Mayor Eric Adams vetoes 4 bills aimed at increasing aid to homeless New Yorkers, citing costMayor Adams vetoed four bills seeking to increase aid to homeless New Yorkers on Friday, setting up a showdown with the City Council amid tense budget negotiations. MKramerTV reports.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more »

NYPOST: Mayor Adams says soaring cost of migrant crisis ‘is going to hurt low-income New Yorkers’“If we don’t receive help from the federal government and additional help from the state government, then this is going to come from somewhere,” Adams said. “And it’s …

Source: nypost | Read more »

NYPOST: Mayor Adams uses AI to pass himself off to New Yorkers as multilingualSmall Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim unveils new AI chatbot for businesses

Source: nypost | Read more »