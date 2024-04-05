New York Attorney General Seeks More Information on Trump's Bond in Fraud Case

The New York attorney general filed a notice on Thursday seeking more information about former President Donald Trump ’s bond in the civil fraud case . KSIC is not admitted in New York , and James "takes exception to the sufficiency of the surety to the undertaking" given to Trump without a certificate of qualification being issued to the company, James said in the filing.
James asks that Trump's team or KSIC "file a motion to justify the surety bond," or provide further information about collateral provided by the former president, within 10 days.Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters. Don Hankey, the chairman of KSIC, said the $175 million bond posted Monday was fully collateralized by cash from Trump’s company. Neither KSIC nor Trump's lawyers immediately responded to NBC News' request for comment on Thursday night. The New York attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for further comment eithe
New York Attorney General Donald Trump Bond Civil Fraud Case KSIC Surety Bond Certificate Of Qualification Collateral
