New York Attorney General Questions Surety Company Covering Trump's $175 Million Bond

New York Attorney General Letitia James is questioning whether the surety company covering former President Donald Trump ’s $175 million bond is capable of fulfilling its obligation. Trump posted a $175 million bond to prevent James from seizing assets after an appeals court ruled the former president could post the bond amount to cover a civil fraud judgment of $464 million. The firm that underwrote the bond is Knight Specialty Insurance Company.

Trump paid a fee and pledged cash as collateral to obtain the company's coverage. James questions the company's ability to cover the sum of the bond, a Thursday court filing showed

New York Attorney General Letitia James Surety Company Donald Trump Bond Obligation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Attorney General Prepares to Seize Trump’s Massive New York EstateLetitia James has effectively put a “blanket lien” on his sprawling, 212-acre property north of New York City.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

New York Attorney General takes initial step to prepare to seize Trump assetsTrump now has four days to satisfy the judgment or sway an appeals court to allow him to post a smaller amount or defer posting the payment until after the appeal.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

New York Attorney General Can Start Collecting on $454 Million Fraud Judgment Against TrumpNew York state Attorney General Letitia James can start taking steps to collect on a $454-million fraud lawsuit judgment against Donald Trump, unless an appeals court intervenes. Last month, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump, his company and key executives deceived bankers and insurers by producing financial statements that hugely overstated his fortune.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

New York Attorney General Could Confiscate Trump's PropertiesThe New York Attorney General Letitia James could start to confiscate Donald Trump's properties as soon as Tuesday if he fails to make a £464 million civil-fraud case bond payment, and experts say the move could spark apprehension in the real-estate market.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Man Charged with Sending Death Threats to New York Attorney General and JudgeA New York man has been charged with sending death threats to New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Manhattan judge who presided over former President Donald Trump’s civil suit.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

New York Attorney General Responds to Rejection of Trump's $175 Million BondNew York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a response after former President Donald Trump's $175 million bond was rejected. James questions the sufficiency of the surety and the bond issued by Knight Specialty Insurance Company. The bond is related to a civil fraud trial initiated by James against Trump and his adult sons.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »