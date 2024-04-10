New York Appeals Court to Consider Relaxing Gag Order Against Trump

A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday permitted the full Appellate Division First Department to consider relaxing a sweeping gag order against former President Donald Trump . The appellate court could reportedly decide to delay the criminal trial while it considers Trump’s gag order appeal. Trump sued New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan in an appeals court on Monday to challenge the judge’s sweeping gag order .

Merchan, who is presiding over the New York criminal case, imposed the gag order after news surfaced about aTrump from making public comments about witnesses participating in the trial, counsel other than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), “members of the court’s staff and the District Attorney’s staff, or … the family members of any counsel or staff member, if those statements are made with the intent to materially interfere with … counsel’s or staff’s work” on the case. It also encompasses prospective jurors.Trump’s defense lawyer Emil Bove argued Tuesday morning that the gag order creates an “irreparable harm” because the former president can’t respond to attacks from expected trial witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, and it prevents him from criticizing one of the prosecutors in the case and speaking in support of a recent motion to recuse the judge based on the conduct of his daughte

