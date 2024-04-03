Hey, folks! I hope you’re having the most terrific week. We just had a snowstorm in my neck of the woods, but hopefully that's the very last one of the season. Puzzle is a play on the classic word search. It’s in beta for now, which means it’ll only stick around if enough people play it every day. to play every day. The game will present you with a six by eight grid of letters. The aim is to find a group of words that have something in common, and you’ll get a clue as to what that theme is.

When you find a theme word, it will remain highlighted in blue. You’ll also need to find a special word called a spangram. This tells you what the words have in common. The spangram links two opposite sides of the board. While the theme words will not be a proper name, the spangram can be a proper name. When you find the spangram, it will remain highlighted in yellow

Puzzle is a new word search game that challenges players to find words with a common theme. Players must also find a special word called a spangram. The game is currently in beta and will only continue if enough people play it daily.

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you'll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle. Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. How to play Strands: You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the "theme words" hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

