New Wireless Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Get a Sparkly Twist in Collaboration with Alo

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.first hit the scene back in 2021 but have remained Beats’ best earbuds yet thanks to their active noise cancellation, long battery life and compact design. From a viral collaboration with puts a unique and sparkly twist on the earbuds.

Featuring a matte black finish with a pearlized “b” Beats logo painted in silver chrome, the new wireless Beats Fit Pro are set apart by a debossed “Alo” logo on the right earbud. The charging case takes things up a notch with a liquid metal shimmer, while the interior features a chic, reflective chrome-like finish.A natural fit from the studio to the street, the sound of these special-edition Beats Fit Pro from Alo is as superior as their style.Beats Fit Pro earbuds are geared toward an active lifestyle and are compatible with both Apple and Android product

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



etnow / 🏆 696. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beats Partners with Alo Yoga for New Beats Fit Pro EditionBeats has unveiled a collaboration with Alo Yoga for a new edition of its Fit Pro earbuds. The exclusive collaboration features a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits, making these wireless earbuds suitable for both studio and street use. The Beats x Alo collaboration celebrates the impact of both brands on fitness and culture.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Beats x Alo Special Edition Fit Pro True Wireless Earphones LaunchedBeats has collaborated with Alo to launch the Beats x Alo Special Edition Fit Pro true wireless earphones, designed as the perfect workout accessory. These earphones feature a glossy black finish, chrome-like accents, and the Alo logo on the right earbud. They offer premium sound experience, active noise cancellation, transparency and adaptive EQ modes, spatial audio with head tracking, and compatibility with both Apple and Android phones.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Apple launches special edition Beats Fit Pro Alo Yoga earbudsCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

What if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 beats the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip?A leak claims Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro chips will not match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips in benchmark tests.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

iPad Pro (2024) VS Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pro tools for pro peoplePeter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Beats Launches New Earbuds in Collaboration with Alo YogaBeats has partnered with Alo Yoga to release a new pair of earbuds designed for fitness enthusiasts. The earbuds come in a Black Sparkle color and feature a custom case with shimmering sparkles. The collaboration aims to provide high-performance products for customers to express their unique personalities.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »