New White House proposal to further alienate religious foster parents

First, issues regarding child welfare are governed by the states, not the feds. Placement for foster care is supposed to be done on the basis of what’s in the best interests of the child.

out of foster care. Contrary to the department’s policy, she would not agree in principle to take a child to receive hormone shots or to avoid religious services that did not support a gender transition.Catholic couple Michael and Kitty Burke were denied a foster-care license after they refused to support gender-affirming medical care for children. headtopics.com

This conflict came to a head in 2021 when the Supreme Court unanimously found in favor of Catholic Social Services in its lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, South Carolina, and everywhere else in the country there are numerous alternative nonreligious organizations as well as the state itself that can certify foster parents and place children. But these activists seem determined to wipe out any vestige of religious families from the system. headtopics.com

As Jedd Medefind of the Christian Alliance for Orphans notes, “A rule like this would undoubtedly have a chilling effect on the willingness of people of earnest faith to serve through the child welfare system. In a time when we desperately need more caring families serving children in foster care, this rule would almost certainly lead to fewer.

London's White Cube opens its first New York art gallery with a show focused on how contemporary art can reference and distort prior creations to resist established power and value systems.

