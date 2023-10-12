New Walgreens CEO Needs to Cut the Dividend

Oct. 12, 2023 11:53 am ETWalgreens Boots Alliance currently has one of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500.

Pharmacy Giant Walgreens Names New CEOTim Wentworth had run pharmacy-benefit manager Express Scripts

Walgreens Taps Former Express Scripts Chief Tim Wentworth As New CEO

