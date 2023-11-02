New video shows moment 2 inmates escaped Philadelphia prison

Krasner explained how the inmates escaped, including showing video of the them opening cell doors that were supposed to be locked with inmates inside for the night. Video also shows them walking down a hallway and crawling toward a door as another prisoner - also out of his cell - acted as a lookout.

One guard post in the cellblock was unoccupied and another guard monitoring the unit also had to watch two other areas, Krasner said. Another guard later reported for duty but fell asleep, then didn't conduct required prisoner counts, which allowed the long delay in detecting the escape, Krasner said.

City Councilmember Sharon Vaughn introduced a resolution over the prison break. She said she was inspired by the terror many city residents felt and because her brother, a correctional officer, told her of difficult working conditions."It's very important they get the proper funding, that the equipment is updated, that the facilities are maintained," said Vaughn.

Commissioner Blanche Carney said changes in executive leadership had been made and she had asked state prison officials for a security assessment. Union president David Robinson, who represents Philadelphia corrections officers, has long been outspoken about his members' increasingly difficult conditions and their no-confidence vote of Carney.Four people have been charged

with helping the escapees. Krasner didn't announce any new arrests on Wednesday but said the investigation was ongoing, and that he would present council members with more details in private.

United States Headlines Read more: 6ABC »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX29PHILLY: New video reveals embarrassing flaws in Philadelphia jail where 2 inmates escaped, prompting 10-day manhuntThe Philadelphia District’s Attorney’s office reveals the embarrassing details around the May 7th escape of two inmates from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on State Road.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more ⮕

FOX29PHILLY: Target cancels new Philadelphia location in University CityPhiladelphia students and residents alike may be disappointed to hear the latest Target news.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more ⮕

6ABC: Philadelphia Flyers to play New Jersey Devils in NHL stadium series at MetLife StadiumThe league is set to play two games outdoors in February when the the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers and then the New York Rangers and Islanders face off at the home of the NFL's Jets and Giants.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕

DOTHANEAGLE: New businesses in these 10 states are creating the most new jobsTo determine the top 10 states with the highest proportion of jobs from new businesses, the data and research team at Swyft Filings analyzed the most recent data published by

Source: dothaneagle | Read more ⮕

ENGADGET: The Morning After: Apple reveals a new MacBook Pros, M3 chips and a new iMacThe biggest news stories this morning: Apple kills off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, X won’t pay creators for tweets that get fact checked with community notes, Sweeping White House executive order takes aim at AI’s toughest challenges.

Source: engadget | Read more ⮕

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Eight new Frontier Sports Complex dugouts, two new Naperville Park District hires plannedThe Naperville Park District plans to hire two new employees and revamp eight softball dugouts in the coming months.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕