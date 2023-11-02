New video shows moment 2 inmates escaped Philadelphia prison

Krasner explained how the inmates escaped, including showing video of the them opening cell doors that were supposed to be locked with inmates inside for the night. Video also shows them walking down a hallway and crawling toward a door as another prisoner - also out of his cell - acted as a lookout.
One guard post in the cellblock was unoccupied and another guard monitoring the unit also had to watch two other areas, Krasner said. Another guard later reported for duty but fell asleep, then didn't conduct required prisoner counts, which allowed the long delay in detecting the escape, Krasner said.
City Councilmember Sharon Vaughn introduced a resolution over the prison break. She said she was inspired by the terror many city residents felt and because her brother, a correctional officer, told her of difficult working conditions."It's very important they get the proper funding, that the equipment is updated, that the facilities are maintained," said Vaughn.
Commissioner Blanche Carney said changes in executive leadership had been made and she had asked state prison officials for a security assessment. Union president David Robinson, who represents Philadelphia corrections officers, has long been outspoken about his members' increasingly difficult conditions and their no-confidence vote of Carney.Four people have been charged
with helping the escapees. Krasner didn't announce any new arrests on Wednesday but said the investigation was ongoing, and that he would present council members with more details in private.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOX29philly | Read more ⮕
Source: FOX29philly | Read more ⮕
Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕
Source: dothaneagle | Read more ⮕
Source: engadget | Read more ⮕
Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕