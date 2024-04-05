New USC Men's Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Introduced

New USC men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman gives the “Fight On” salute during his introductory press conference. The Trojans are uncertain about their roster for the upcoming season, but Musselman's experience as a coach should be beneficial.

USC Men's Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Roster Uncertainty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USC names Eric Musselman its new men's basketball coachUSC has hired Eric Musselman, the Arkansas head basketball coach with California roots and NBA experience, to lead the Trojans into the Big Ten era.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

USC Hires Eric Musselman as New Head Basketball CoachThe University of Southern California (USC) has hired Eric Musselman as their new head basketball coach. Musselman, who previously coached at Arkansas and Nevada, has a successful track record with multiple NCAA Tournament appearances.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

USC hires Eric Musselman as next men’s basketball coachThe Trojans turn to the Arkansas Razorbacks coach after Andy Enfield left for SMU after 11 seasons

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

USC hires Eric Musselman as men's basketball coachUSC has hired Eric Musselman as their new men's basketball coach. The women's side of the Final Four has been more compelling than the men's side. Caitlin Clark leads Iowa into Friday's game against UConn.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

USC hires Arkansas' Eric Musselman to replace Andy Enfield as men's basketball coachEric Musselman of Arkansas has been hired as Southern California men's basketball coach.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

USC hires Arkansas' Eric Musselman to replace Andy Enfield as men's basketball coachMusselman spent the last five years at Arkansas, where he led the Razorbacks to three NCAA Tournament appearances and went 111-59 overall.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »