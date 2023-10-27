New treatment pioneered in Cleveland offers hope to those at risk of losing a limb

CLEVELAND — A brand-new procedure called LimFlow, just approved by the FDA, was pioneered in Cleveland. It brings hope to people at risk of losing a limb. University Hospitals President of the Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Shishehbor, served as the lead author and co-principal investigator of the study of the LimFlow procedure.

Entering through the patient's foot or abdomen, it's a minimally invasive procedure. University Hospitals is one of only a few centers in the United States performing LimFlow, and Shishehbor is the only doctor at University Hospitals providing the treatment.

The procedure could be life-changing for thousands of people who suffer from chronic limb-threatening ischemia, a severe vascular disease. After already having one leg amputated, Cindy Elford, a Type I diabetic her whole life, came from Pennsylvania to University Hospitals. headtopics.com

"He came back, and he was yelling and screaming, 'I think I know what I can do for you.' He got me set up for having the Limflow done," said Elford. "I have my daughter here; we're making cookies. I have three grandchildren that mean the world to me," said Elford.

