New Trailer Released for Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Indie game developer and publisher BKOM Studios have released a new trailer for Pathfinder : Gallowspire Survivors , as the game is out earlier than expected. The team put the game into Early Access back in September 2023 with plans to release it on April 18, 2024. But we got the game a couple of weeks early, as it is available right now on PC via Steam . Enjoy the trailer ahead of trying out the game for yourself.

Credit: BKOM Studios Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors Step into the role as one of three daring heroes and battle through the horrors of Gallowspire. The Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue all come with their own strengths and talents that will aid them in their efforts against Tar-Baphon. Choose an ally to fight alongside you as you slay hordes of Tar-Baphon's undead minions, collect and upgrade your arsenal of spells and weapons, and extinguish Gallowspire's callous bosse

Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors BKOM Studios Trailer Game Early Access PC Steam

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Survivors of boarding school for troubled teens expose shocking abuse in new docuseries“The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping' follows Katherine Kubler and her former classmates, who allege they were psychologically and physically abused at the Academy at Ivy Ridge.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

New Jersey is creating a database for sexual assault survivors to track their own casesAt least 40 states have either launched similar tracking portals or are in the process of doing so. New Jersey hopes to have its public-facing database ready next year.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Club Q survivors open new LGBTQ+ lounge to fill void, offer healing to the communityAnderson Aldrich, who killed 5 people at the LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, was charged Tuesday in federal court in Denver with 50 counts of hate crimes.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

5 thoughts on the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder PlatinumGet in-depth info on the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2024 Nissan Pathfinder Review: Deserves more attention than it getsGet in-depth info on the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »