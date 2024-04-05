New Town Ordinance in Merrillville to Curb False Alarms and Excessive Police Calls

Hotels and residences in Merrillville that have issues with their alarms getting set off constantly or that end up calling the police a lot may want to rethink their strategy upon a new town ordinance meant to curb those habits. The ordinance, approved by the Town Council’s Council Affairs committee April 2 and expected to pass the Town Council at its April 9 meeting, will allow all hotels in Merrillville three “false alarm” calls every three months, or per quarter, the ordinance reads.

After three false alarms, the offending hotel will be fined $250 per false alarm. Additionally, “any business or residence having more than three police calls for service during any quarter of a calendar year may pay a fine of $500” for each call over three, the ordinance reads. And any person who “violates, disobeys, omits, neglects, refuses to comply with or who resists enforcement of this provision” shall, upon conviction, be fined not less than $100 to not more than $1,000 for each offens

