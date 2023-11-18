New Titles on Hulu: The Hunger Games, The Equalizer, and More

Hulu, like all streaming services, adds and loses titles every month. If you see something that you want to stream, don’t assume that it will still be there two weeks or two months later when you get around to it. That show or film may hop over to another streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime for a few months, or it may disappear from streaming altogether for an indeterminate amount of time. The lesson here? Stream ‘em while they’re hot.

That includes the original films from The Hunger Games franchise, a timely watch now that the prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, has arrived in theaters. Hulu’s also the place for Denzel Washington to 86 hordes of bad guys using pistols, chains, knives, razor wire, and Lord knows what else in the first two kick-ass Equalizer films. Or catch the snack chip origin story Flamin’ Hot and the Oscar-nominated black comedy Triangle Of Sadness. But wait, there’s more! From Oscar-winning Best Pictures like Parasite to horror hits Memories Of Murder and the Palme d’Or winner Titane there’s truly something for everyon





🏆 285. TheAVClub » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Dolby Poster — The Games Begin AgainLionsgate and Dolby Cinema shared a new poster for 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,' releasing November 17 only in theaters.

Source: Collider - 🏆 285. / 26,25 Read more »

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - How to WatchThe Hunger Games franchise continues with its first prequel, and there are various ways to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The movie takes place over 60 years before the events of the original four Hunger Games movies following Katniss Everdeen, shifting the focus to a young Coriolanus Snow. Played by Tom Blyth after Donald Sutherland previously portrayed the President of Panem, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes shows Snow's younger days during the 10th Hunger Games when he becomes the mentor to District 12's female tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' release comes eight years after audiences last had the opportunity to see a movie in the franchise. Still, Lionsgate wasted little time turning Suzanne Collins' prequel book into a movie, with it coming to theaters just three years after the novel was released

Source: screenrant - 🏆 285. / 26,25 Read more »

A Taste of Hunger Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HuluWondering how and where you can watch A Taste of Hunger online? Check out all the streaming details right here!

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 285. / 26,25 Read more »

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & SnakesThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows the story of Coriolanus Snow and his journey to regain his family's status. He is assigned the mentorship of Lucy Gray Baird for the tenth annual Hunger Games, and together they work to win the games. This movie explores the origins of Snow's transformation into the villain and the evolution of the Hunger Games.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 285. / 26,25 Read more »

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes' Title Is A Hidden Katniss Reference - Hunger Games Theory Explained"Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is assumed to reference Lucy Gray as the Songbird and Snow as a Snake, but the ballad is far bigger than two people.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 285. / 26,25 Read more »

Every Hunger Games Movie Since Catching Fire Has Had An R-Rated First CutDirector Francis Lawrence, who has directed every movie in The Hunger Games series since Catching Fire, reveals all his first cuts were rated R.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 285. / 26,25 Read more »