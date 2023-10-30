New tiny radar could detect movements 1/100th the width of human hair

Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.

Engineers have created a radar sensor the size of a seed that can detect movements as small as 1/100th the width of a human hair.describes the sensor design as turning a "mission impossible" into a reality. This advanced design enables the sensor to detect incredibly small movements from objects on a microscopic scale.

The sensor holds promise for a wide range of potential applications, including security, biometric monitoring, and aiding individuals with visual impairments. A millimeter wave is an electromagnetic frequency that ranges from 30 to 300 gigahertz and is located between microwaves and infrared. It is used to power high-speed communication networks such as 5G and is widely sought after for its ability to provide short-range sensing capabilities. headtopics.com

“Millimeter wave radars send fast-moving electromagnetic waves to targets to analyze their movement, position, and speed from the waves bounced back,” explained the release.The majority of presently developed millimeter-wave sensors face specific problems associated with power consumption and filtering out background noise.When the researchers attempted to catch the tiny signal of a thinning small leaf, their sensors were overwhelmed, and the signal was lost.

“It seemed really impossible because the noise levels that we were looking at were required to be so low that almost no signal source could actually handle it,” said Omeed Momeni in an official release. headtopics.com

