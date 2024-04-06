New Tikitapu Splash Zone Opens at SeaWorld San Antonio's Aquatica Water Park

A new 15,000-square-foot water playground called Tikitapu Splash Zone is opening at SeaWorld San Antonio's Aquatica Water Park . The playground features three giant dumping buckets, four water slides , and over 100 water play elements .

The first 500 guests will receive a free drawstring bag.

