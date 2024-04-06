New Threat Revealed in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

Star Trek : Discovery season 5 introduces a new threat to the Federation in the form of an alien race from Star Trek : Deep Space Nine . Captain Michael Burnham and her crew embark on a mission to find an ancient technology that holds the secrets of life .

However, they face competition from Moll and L'ak, who plan to sell the technology to the highest bidder, potentially including the Breen from DS9. The Breen first appeared in DS9 season 4 and were known for their internment camps.

