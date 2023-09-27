New texts show Hunter Biden complaining his money is ‘all gone’ and seeking dad’s help: ‘Can’t pay alimony’

Hunter Biden told his uncle James Biden in December 2018 that he had run out of money and could need financial assistance from his father, according to new text messages revealed in IRS whistleblow… “I can work when I’m in NYC all day every day for the next 3 months,” Hunter said in the Dec. 29, 2018, message to his uncle. “But I can’t pay alimony w/o Dad or tuitions or for food and gas. Really it’s all gone.

New text messages released by the House Ways and Means Committee show that Hunter Biden sought his father's financial help in 2018. The text messages were part of documents from IRS whistleblowers who were investigating Hunter Biden.

The now-first son told James Biden that thedeals abroad was “all gone” and he could no longer afford school tuition for his three daughters or even basic living expenses.

New text messages released by the House Ways and Means Committee show that Hunter Biden sought his father's financial help in 2018. The text messages were part of documents from IRS whistleblowers who were investigating Hunter Biden. James Biden told Hunter that he thought the new arrangement would suffice with just a little further "help" from the former vice president.

“This can work, you need a safe harbor. I can work with you father alone !!” he responded. “We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work. Let’s talk about it. It makes perfect sense to me. This is difficult to fully vet without talking.”

The messages complicate a previously reported exchange between Hunter and his daughter Naomi from January 2019, in which the first son claimed that he’d had to fork overto his father.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” he said. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”