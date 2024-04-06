New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Statue Featuring April O'Neil Announced

PCS has returned to New York once again as they dive into the sewers with a brand-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue. Continuing their impressive 1:4 scale line, April O'Neil is joint fight agent Shredder and his Foot Clan. Coming to life from the hit 80s animated series , April O'Neil is on the scene as a reporter for Channel 6 once again, featuring her iconic look and signature yellow jumpsuit. Standing at 18.

5' tall, April is placed on a dynamic base as she recently took down one of Baxter Stockman's Mousers. With a camcorder in hand and a microphone, she is for sure about to get an exclusive first look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in action. TMNT fans will be able to add April O'Neil to their collection in December 2024 for a mighty $680. Pre-orders are already live, and be sure to add the animated versions of Mickey, Leo, Raph, and Donny statues as well to finish your display

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Statue April O'neil Animated Series Channel 6 Collector's Item

