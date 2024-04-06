New Technology to Catch Texting Drivers on King County Roads

New technology may soon catch drivers texting and driving on King County roads. The signs use infrared heat detection technology to detect unsafe driving habits and alert the driver on a digital sign. The data collected will help improve traffic safety .

