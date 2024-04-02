New Technology Mimics Pancreas for Type 1 Diabetes Patients

Consisting of an insulin pump, a continuous glucose monitor and an algorithm, this ‘hybrid closed loop’ technology reduces the amount of input needed by the individual. They’re nicknamed ‘artificial pancreases’ as they are designed to mimic the usual behavior of that organ. In most people, the pancreas automatically releases a hormone called insulin to keep their blood sugar at the right level.

People with type 1 diabetes no longer produce their own insulin, usually because their immune system has mistakenly attacked their pancreas. Depending on their particular regimen, many people with type 1 diabetes correct high blood sugar levels by calculating and delivering doses of insulin. They may also take the hormone when they eat foods containing carbohydrate, and to compensate for the constant release of glucose by the liver. Many factors, including exercise, stress and even the temperature can affect the way insulin works in the body, making it hard to dose correctl

