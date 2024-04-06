New Technology Allows Visually Impaired Students to Experience Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse is only days away and for the first time many students who are blind or visually impaired will be able to experience it. That’s because new technology is available that converts light to sound . (Photo: Bettie Cross)is only days away and for the first time many students who are blind or visually impaired will be able to experience it.

That’s because “With the LightSound device I’ll be able to hear it, which is just wow,” said Yuki Hatch, a senior at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Hatch will not put on eclipse glasses April 8, instead the Austin student will be wearing headphones. “I’m counting on the sound to know what’s going on during the eclipse because without the sound I’m basically lost,” said Hatch. The technology is another step toward making the eclipse accessible to everyon

