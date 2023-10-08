New Super Monkey Ball Game Rumored to Release in 2024

A new rumor has claimed that Sega is gearing up to release its next installment in the Super Monkey Ball series in 2024. Over the past decade, Super Monkey Ball as a franchise has largely been on ice.

According to an insider by the name of Zippo, who has had accurate scoops in the past, Sega is currently working on a new Super Monkey Ball game that it should release in 2024. As for the developer of this game, Ryu Ga Gotoku is said to be helming the project.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this new rumor is that it claims the next Super Monkey Ball game will essentially be coming to every platform. That doesn't just include PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but also Nintendo's next console, which many fans are simply dubbing"Switch 2" for the time being. headtopics.com

"You'll be happy to know then, that the next installment starring SEGA's favorite simians is in the works at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. That studio is a true workhorse, I tell you what," they wrote in their latest blog.

Per usual, it's worth stressing that you take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being. Given Sega's renewed focus on bringing back older Super Monkey Ball games in recent years, it would be quite logical to now see a new title come about. headtopics.com

