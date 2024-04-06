New Study Shows Sleeping Poorly Can Age You 10 Years

It’s no shock that if you don’t sleep well, you don’t feel well. You may find yourself with low energy, an irritable mood, and even a ravenous appetite. But a new study also found that sleeping poorly may age you—or age how old you perceive yourself. And further research shows that this perceived sense of age is actually closely linked to longevity. The researchers conducted and reported on two studies in this article published in the journal Royal Society.

Results of both studies showed most people felt older when they didn’t get enough sleep. Specifically, the survey study found that for each day of the month participants slept poorly, they felt about a quarter of a year older. Perceived aging was even more pronounced for those in the experimental group

Sleep Aging Perception Study Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mindbodygreen / 🏆 296. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Study Shows Christian Nationalism Strongest in Republican-Controlled RegionsPublic Religion Research Institute’s president and founder, Robert Jones, shared new data America’s national identity is interwoven with Christianity — in regions of the country controlled by Republicans. PRRI's new study on Christian nationalism, assembled using interviews with more than 22,000 people, is timely.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

New study shows mother chimps play with their offspring through good times and badWhen it comes to nurturing their young, mother chimpanzees go the extra mile, according to a new study. Using 10 years of observational data on wild chimpanzees, researchers found that while adults often play, and young chimps play a lot, when food gets scarce, the adults put mutual play aside and focus on survival.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

'Drinking bird' science class toy plays integral role in new clean energy idea, study showsA study published Wednesday proposes a new clean energy generator, using the 'drinking bird' familiar to many former attendees of high school physics class.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

New study shows how AI can help us better understand global threats to wildlifeResearchers used AI to scour information from websites and social media to map bat hunting and trade. Research found evidence of bat exploitation in 22 countries that had not previously been identified by traditional academic research.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

New study shows analog computing can solve complex equations and use far less energyA team of engineers has proven that their analog computing device, called a memristor, can complete complex, scientific computing tasks while bypassing the limitations of digital computing.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Maternal mortality in US overestimated by CDC, new study showsThe CDC reported a spike in maternal mortality rates, though the report may be flawed due to imperfect record-keeping and one checkbox on a death certificate.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »