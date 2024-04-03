New Study Reduces Uncertainty About Anvil Clouds' Impact on Global Warming

Researchers have developed a model that clarifies the role of anvil clouds in global warming, revealing their impact is less significant than previously thought, which helps reduce uncertainty in climate change predictions. A new study significantly reduces uncertainty about cloud impact on global warming, finding anvil clouds less influential than expected. New analysis based on simple equations has reduced uncertainty about how clouds will affect future climate change.

Clouds have two main effects on global temperature – cooling the planet by reflecting sunlight, and warming it by acting as insulation for Earth’s radiation. In the new study, researchers from the University of Exeter and the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique in Paris created a model that predicts how changes in the surface area of anvil clouds (storm clouds common in the tropics) will affect global warming

