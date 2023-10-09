New Study Finds Soda Fountain Contamination Is Common

Oct. 9, 2023 – A small study in California revealed that 4 in 10 samples taken from soda fountains contained potentially dangerous contaminants. The study also raised concerns about the safety of water that is sold at stores by refilling large take-home jugs.

All of the samples for the study were taken from the desert region of Southern California called the Eastern Coachella Valley. The fast-food restaurants where the samples were collected were not aware of the study, and the researchers purchased a meal and drink at the places where the samples were collected.

“Although the Coachella Water District provided clean water, according to results published on their website and the analysis of the water tank we analyzed, we can infer that the spigots, fixtures, or other premise plumbing are likely to be contaminated with biofilms,” the authors wrote. headtopics.com

. “It’s clearly an indicator that we need to do more investigations like this. We just don’t know how big the threat is.” A representative of the National Restaurant Association told the news outlet that soda fountains are required by federal guidelines to be cleaned regularly and noted that there are known tap water quality issues in the community where the study was done.

“We encourage restaurant operators to work with their suppliers to know and understand the best ways to clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces in accordance with the food code and prevailing local statutes, regulations, and policies,” said Patrick Guzzle, MA, vice president of food science at the National Restaurant Association. headtopics.com

