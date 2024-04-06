New Storm Names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts June 1 and that means a new list of storm names you could see this year. The names encompass almost every letter of the alphabet with the exceptions of Q, U, X, Y and Z. This year's primary list is largely borrowed from 2018's. Storm names rotate every six years dating back to 1979. However, storms that were particularly destructive and deadly may be retired if the World Meteorological Organization , an agency of the United Nations, votes to do so.

Florence and Michael were retired from the 2018 list. In it's place for 2024 are Francine and Milton, respectively

