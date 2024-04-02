New Star Wars Novel Introduces Pirate Queen Zilastra as Jedi Council's Adversary

In an excerpt from the upcoming Star Wars novel, Star Wars: The Living Force, the Jedi Council faces a formidable new adversary: a pirate queen named Zilastra. The Living Force, written by John Jackson Miller, is a canonical Star Wars book set just before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace in the Star Wars timeline.

The novel will see the Jedi retreating further and further away from the galaxy, setting the stage for the events of the prequel trilogy and the Star Wars movies and TV shows that follow. Pre-order Star Wars: The Living Force on Amazon The excerpt of Star Wars: The Living Force shared by Gizmodo introduces the sardonic personality of pirate queen Zilastra and a peek into her piracy. Author of the book John Jackson Miller provided further context in his post on X, sharing that "Zilastra was a lot of fun to write

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars: Shatterpoint and Star Wars: Legion Announce Upcoming ReleasesThe Bad Batch, Star Wars: Rebels, and Thrawn are all coming to the tabletop.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

10 Star Wars Characters Who Should Return For Rey's New Star Wars MovieWho could return for Rey’s next adventure?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jedi Masters battle space pirates in new 'Star Wars' novel 'The Living Force' (exclusive excerpt)Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

What Yellow Lightsabers Mean: Star Wars Canon, Legends History, Asajj Ventress & Rey's New Jedi OrderTom Bacon is Head of Screen Rant&039;s Star Wars coverage. Although he&039;s now dedicated to Star Wars content, he&039;s a lifelong fan of several other major franchises including Doctor Who and Marvel. You can find him on Twitter TomABacon.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Yaddle Bust Yaddle is a Jedi Master, that has intrigued Star Wars fans since her first appearance in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace back in 1999. She is a member of the same mysterious species as Jedi Master Yoda, only driving her popularity.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Return to Crait for Gentle Giant's New Star Wars: The Last Jedi StatueIn Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker's dramatic appearance on Crait marked a pivotal moment in the film and his journey. The Resistance is facing imminent destruction at the hands of the First Order, and all hope seems lost until the sudden and unexpected arrival of the legendary Jedi Master.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »